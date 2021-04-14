Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares likely to retreat on mixed cues from Wall Street, NZ flat

By Reuters Staff

    April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on
Thursday with investors likely to take a cautious stance
following mixed cues on Wall Street, with weak iron ore and gold
prices expected to weigh on miners.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.54%, a
68.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed above 7,000 points on Wednesday for
the first time since late February last year.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was mostly
flat in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
