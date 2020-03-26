Financials
Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ up 3%

    March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street peers, as investors
focused on the passage of a massive coronavirus relief bill in
the U.S. Senate and the possibility of more economic aid to
come.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 3.6%, a
188.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark gained 2.3% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         advanced
3.1% in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
