Australia shares likely to rise at open, NZ up 3%

March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street peers, as investors focused on the passage of a massive coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate and the possibility of more economic aid to come. The local share price index futures rose 3.6%, a 188.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 2.3% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 3.1% in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)