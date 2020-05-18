Australia shares likely to rise at open on vaccine, stimulus hopes

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise at open on Tuesday, following an overnight surge on Wall Street, as encouraging data from a potential coronavirus vaccine and hopes for further economic stimulus whetted risk appetite. Drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial. The local share price index futures rose 2% or 109 points, a 132.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.03% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.1% at 2217 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Sandra Maler)