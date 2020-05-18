Financials
May 18, 2020 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares likely to rise at open on vaccine, stimulus hopes

1 Min Read

    May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise at
open on Tuesday, following an overnight surge on Wall Street, as
encouraging data from a potential coronavirus vaccine and hopes
for further economic stimulus whetted risk appetite.
    Drugmaker Moderna Inc          said its experimental
COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage
trial.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 2% or 109
points, a 132.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 1.03% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 1.1%
at 2217 GMT.

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
