Australia shares likely to slip; NZ down

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to mark time on Tuesday, cautious of worries over the escalation of trade disputes between world powers and a dip in iron ore prices in Dalian, China. The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.6 percent to 484.5 yuan a tonne on Monday. Australian share price index futures edged down 3 points to 6,297, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched lower in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri)