September 3, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares likely to slip; NZ down

1 Min Read

    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to mark time on
Tuesday, cautious of worries over the escalation of trade
disputes between world powers and a dip in iron ore prices in
Dalian, China. 
    The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange           fell 0.6 percent to 484.5 yuan a tonne on
Monday.                      
    Australian share price index futures          edged down 3
points to 6,297, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched
lower in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri)
