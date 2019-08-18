Financials
Australia shares likely to start week higher; NZ up

    Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday following a strong Wall Street close on Friday, where
news of potential German economic stimulus brought buyers back
to the equities market. 
    Germany's coalition government is willing to suspend its
balanced budget rule and take on debt, according to Der Spiegel
magazine, raising hopes that Europe's largest economy could
steer itself away from recession and cooling worries over a
global economic slowdown.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
10.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.15%
to 10,671.34 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
