July 14, 2019 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares likely to start week lower; New Zealand down

    July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip
on Monday weighed down by mining stocks hit by the weakness in
copper and iron ore prices.   
    Three-month LME copper         fell 0.3% on Friday, while
the most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for
September delivery           erased early gains to close
unchanged at 873 yuan ($127.02) a tonne .           
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5% or 30
points to 6,604, a 92.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose/fell
0.1% at 2211 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Susan Thomas)
