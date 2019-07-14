Australia shares likely to start week lower; New Zealand down

July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip on Monday weighed down by mining stocks hit by the weakness in copper and iron ore prices. Three-month LME copper fell 0.3% on Friday, while the most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for September delivery erased early gains to close unchanged at 873 yuan ($127.02) a tonne . The local share price index futures fell 0.5% or 30 points to 6,604, a 92.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose/fell 0.1% at 2211 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)