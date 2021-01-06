Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares likely to track Wall Street higher on stimulus hopes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday, tracking robust performances by the Dow and the S&P
500 as bets on a democratic sweep in Georgia state reinforced
stimulus hopes, while stronger commodity prices will likely lend
further weight.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.5%, a
34.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.9%
in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln
Feast.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up