June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday as optimism over economic recovery will likely boost sentiment while stronger commodity prices are expected to lift mining and energy stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 25.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)