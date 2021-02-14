Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares poised for a positive start, NZ drops

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a
positive start to the week on Monday as investors take a cue
from Wall Street, which ended last week at record closing levels
buoyed by hopes of a new fiscal aid package from Washington.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.55%, a
26.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark lost 0.6% on Friday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.7% in early trade.
    New Zealand announced a three-day lockdown on Sunday in its
biggest city Auckland after three COVID-19 cases emerged, the
first local infections since late January.             
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up