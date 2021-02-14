Australia shares poised for a positive start, NZ drops

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week on Monday as investors take a cue from Wall Street, which ended last week at record closing levels buoyed by hopes of a new fiscal aid package from Washington. The local share price index futures rose 0.55%, a 26.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.6% on Friday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% in early trade. New Zealand announced a three-day lockdown on Sunday in its biggest city Auckland after three COVID-19 cases emerged, the first local infections since late January. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)