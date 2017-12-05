Australia shares poised for a somber start; NZ lower

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging lower at open on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street and a dip in base metal prices, while investors may also remain watchful of third quarter economic growth data to be out later in the day. A Reuters poll shows expectation for the nation's Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter to have risen 0.7 percent from the previous quarter, and 3 percent from the same period last year. The local share price index futures fell 0.54 percent, or 32 points to 5,948, a 23.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower in its previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.07 percent, or 5.42 points to 8,170.79 at 2106 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)