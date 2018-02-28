FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia shares poised for a weak start; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
losses and open lower on Thursday following a decline in energy
prices that hit U.S. stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 45 points,
or 0.8 percent, to 5,956, a 60-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark finished the
previous session down 0.7 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.13 percent, or 10.68 points, to 8,363.14 at 2110 GMT.    
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.