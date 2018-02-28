Australia shares poised for a weak start; NZ lower

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend losses and open lower on Thursday following a decline in energy prices that hit U.S. stocks. The local share price index futures fell 45 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,956, a 60-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished the previous session down 0.7 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.13 percent, or 10.68 points, to 8,363.14 at 2110 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)