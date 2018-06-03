Australia shares poised for positive start; NZ closed

June 4 (Reuters) - Upbeat global sentiment following positive U.S. jobs report and a seeming end to the Italian political crisis are expected to help Australia shares begin the week on a higher note. The local share price index futures was up 0.6 percent, or 34 points to 6,029, a 38.6 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished its previous session down 0.4 percent. Financial markets in New Zealand were closed for a local holiday. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)