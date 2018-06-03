FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 3, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised for positive start; NZ closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 4 (Reuters) - Upbeat global sentiment following
positive U.S. jobs report and a seeming end to the Italian
political crisis are expected to help Australia shares begin the
week on a higher note.
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.6
percent, or 34 points to 6,029, a 38.6 point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
finished its previous session down 0.4 percent.
    Financial markets in New Zealand were closed for a local
holiday.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.