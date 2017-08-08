FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares poised for slow start; NZ down
Sections
Featured
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
California wildfires
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 10:16 PM / in 2 months

Australia shares poised for slow start; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a weak start on Wednesday,
following an underwhelming lead-in from Wall Street after U.S. President Donald
Trump vowed to respond aggressively to any threats from North Korea.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average        fell 0.15 percent, snapping a 9-day
streak of closing records.     
    Retreating Chinese rebar steel futures and oil prices are also set to cap
further gains in Australian material stocks.                     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.07 percent, or 4 points
to 5,682, a 61.75-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3 percent, or 22.8
points to 7,759.92 at 2206 GMT.

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.