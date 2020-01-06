Financials
Australia shares poised to climb as oil, gold prices rise; NZ slips

    Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, as energy and mining stocks continue to lift the
benchmark, amid rising tensions in the Middle East after a U.S.
air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.
    Oil prices edged higher and gold prices strengthened in safe
haven buying, as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East
intensified following the attack last week.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.45%, a
32.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark inched 0.03% higher on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped
0.06% by 2125 GMT.
    
       

