August 28, 2019 / 10:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to edge down; New Zealand index up

    Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to inch lower
on Thursday, despite gains on Wall Street, as looming recession
fears and trade war concerns dampen risk sentiment in the
market.  
    The energy index        , however, may rise as oil prices
climbed overnight after a larger-than-expected decline in U.S.
crude stockpiles helped ease worries about weakening oil demand.
     
    The Australian share price index futures          fell 0.1%
to 6,463.0, a 37.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. Miners drove the benchmark's 0.5% rise on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
at 10,649.74 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
