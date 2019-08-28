Australia shares poised to edge down; New Zealand index up

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to inch lower on Thursday, despite gains on Wall Street, as looming recession fears and trade war concerns dampen risk sentiment in the market. The energy index , however, may rise as oil prices climbed overnight after a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles helped ease worries about weakening oil demand. The Australian share price index futures fell 0.1% to 6,463.0, a 37.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. Miners drove the benchmark's 0.5% rise on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 10,649.74 in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)