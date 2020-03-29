Financials
March 29, 2020 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to edge higher; NZ down

1 Min Read

    March 30, Reuters - Australian shares are likely to inch
higher on Monday as a slowdown in the country's growth rate of
coronavirus cases will likely provide some respite to investor
sentiment, while the downward pressure from the epidemic's
impact on firms may weigh.
    The daily rate of the spread of the coronavirus in Australia
had halved in recent days to about 13% to 15%, health officials
said on Sunday, adding that social distancing measures had
helped to slow the outbreak.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, an
8.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark dropped 5.3% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 1.6%
by 2103 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below