Australia shares poised to edge higher; NZ slips

March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to snap three sessions of losses and turn higher on Friday, with miners supported by solid iron ore and steel prices. However, financial stocks may continue to see pressure amid a government-backed inquiry into the sector. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 12 points to 5,923, a 2.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell slightly in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Alison Williams)