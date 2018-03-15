FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australia shares poised to edge higher; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to snap
three sessions of losses and turn higher on Friday, with miners
supported by solid iron ore and steel prices.           
    However, financial stocks may continue to see pressure amid
a government-backed inquiry into the sector.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 12 points to 5,923, a 2.2-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.2 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
slightly in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru
Editing by Alison Williams)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
