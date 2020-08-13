Australia shares poised to end week lower; NZ up

Market News
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were to set inch lower
on Friday after a rally on Wall Street ran out of steam, while
energy stocks are also likely take a hit as crude prices eased
after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil
demand forecast.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.05%, a
47-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.67% on Thursday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
traded up 0.08% by 2205 GMT.

