Financials
March 9, 2020 / 9:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to enter bear market territory

1 Min Read

    March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Tuesday and the market is set to enter a bear market
territory as the uncertainty around COVID-19 and the oil price
collapse clouded the global economic outlook, denting the risk
appetite further.
    The local share price index futures          fell about 4.8,
a 328.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark declined 7.3% on Monday, marking
its biggest drop in over 11 years.
    The benchmark has plunged just under 20% since its record
peak in February.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slid 4.3%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below