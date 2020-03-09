Australia shares poised to enter bear market territory

March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday and the market is set to enter a bear market territory as the uncertainty around COVID-19 and the oil price collapse clouded the global economic outlook, denting the risk appetite further. The local share price index futures fell about 4.8, a 328.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 7.3% on Monday, marking its biggest drop in over 11 years. The benchmark has plunged just under 20% since its record peak in February. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 4.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)