June 26, 2018 / 10:25 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares poised to extend fall; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
falls at the open on Wednesday as falling metal and iron ore
prices amid trade war uncertainties continue to hurt materials
stocks.
    Copper and aluminium prices were near their lowest since
April on Tuesday, while Shanghai rebar steel futures slipped to
a near-four week low.                   
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.26
percent or 16 points to 6136, a 61.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.2 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
about 0.2 percent at 2217 GMT.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha
Editing by James Dalgleish)
