Australia shares poised to extend fall; NZ down

June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend falls at the open on Wednesday as falling metal and iron ore prices amid trade war uncertainties continue to hurt materials stocks. Copper and aluminium prices were near their lowest since April on Tuesday, while Shanghai rebar steel futures slipped to a near-four week low. The local share price index futures fell 0.26 percent or 16 points to 6136, a 61.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down about 0.2 percent at 2217 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by James Dalgleish)