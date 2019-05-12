Australia shares poised to extend gains; NZ up

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge higher on Monday as investors remain cautiously optimistic after China and the United States agreed to hold more trade talks in Beijing following an apparent deadlock over trade negotiations. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He voiced measured optimism on reaching a deal but said there were "issues of principle" on which China would not back down. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 14.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index firmed up 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)