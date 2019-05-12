Financials
May 12, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to extend gains; NZ up

1 Min Read

    May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge higher
on Monday as investors remain cautiously optimistic after China
and the United States agreed to hold more trade talks in Beijing
following an apparent deadlock over trade negotiations.
    Chinese Vice Premier Liu He voiced measured optimism on
reaching a deal but said there were "issues of principle" on
which China would not back down.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, a
14.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         firmed up
0.1% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
