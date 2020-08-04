Australia shares poised to fall at open as virus cases rise

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday as a rising tide of COVID-19 cases in the country muted risk sentiment, though losses may be limited as Wall Street squeezed out gains in a choppy session of trading overnight. Australia's second-most populous state Victoria has imposed severe restrictions on movement and ordered the closure of large parts of the local economy as it witnesses a resurgence in coronavirus cases. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 54.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.88% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading flat at 11,774.11 by 2213 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)