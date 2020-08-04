Market News
August 4, 2020 / 10:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to fall at open as virus cases rise

1 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Wednesday as a rising tide of COVID-19 cases in the country
muted risk sentiment, though losses may be limited as Wall
Street squeezed out gains in a choppy session of trading
overnight.
    Australia's second-most populous state Victoria has imposed
severe restrictions on movement and ordered the closure of large
parts of the local economy as it witnesses a resurgence in
coronavirus cases.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
54.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.88% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was trading
flat at 11,774.11 by 2213 GMT.

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below