Australia shares poised to fall, New Zealand steady

May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on Tuesday, tracking global peers which slid on worries of a widening trade standoff between the world's two largest economies amid the White House's restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment firm Huawei Technologies . The local share price index futures fell 0.6% or 41 points to 6,444, a 32.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark surged 1.7% on Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.02% at 2206 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)