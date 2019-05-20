Financials
May 20, 2019 / 10:10 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australia shares poised to fall, New Zealand steady

1 Min Read

    May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on
Tuesday, tracking global peers which slid on worries of a
widening trade standoff between the world's two largest
economies amid the White House's restrictions on Chinese telecom
equipment firm Huawei Technologies        .
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.6% or 41
points to 6,444, a 32.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark surged 1.7% on Monday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.02% at 2206 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below