Australia shares poised to fall; NZ inches up

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, weighed down by gold stocks, even as investors likely stay cautious ahead of China's first-quarter GDP data due later in the day, looking for leads to the economic health of Australia's biggest trade partner. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent or 17 points, a 25.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 9,920.48 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)