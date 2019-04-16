Financials
Australia shares poised to fall; NZ inches up

    April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday, weighed down by gold stocks, even as investors
likely stay cautious ahead of China's first-quarter GDP data due
later in the day, looking for leads to the economic health of
Australia's biggest trade partner.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3
percent or 17 points, a 25.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent to 9,920.48 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
