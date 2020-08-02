Australia shares poised to open flat ahead of c. bank meeting

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open flat on Monday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of a central bank meeting this week, while a resurgence in COVID-19 cases also dampened risk appetite. Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, declared a state of disaster and introduced a nightly curfew as the state witnesses a recent spike in coronavirus-related cases and deaths. The local share price index futures fell 0.02%, a 50.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2214 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; editing by Richard Pullin)