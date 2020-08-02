Market News
August 2, 2020 / 10:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to open flat ahead of c. bank meeting

1 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open flat on
Monday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of a central
bank meeting this week, while a resurgence in COVID-19 cases
also dampened risk appetite.
    Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, declared
a state of disaster and introduced a nightly curfew as the state
witnesses a recent spike in coronavirus-related cases and
deaths.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.02%, a
50.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 2% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
by 2214 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
