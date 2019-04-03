Financials
Australia shares poised to open flat, NZ falls

    April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little
changed on Thursday, with expected gains in miners offsetting
losses in energy stocks, which would be hurt by lower oil
prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.016
percent, a 15-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent or 28.13 points to 9,911.13 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
