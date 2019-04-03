Australia shares poised to open flat, NZ falls

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little changed on Thursday, with expected gains in miners offsetting losses in energy stocks, which would be hurt by lower oil prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.016 percent, a 15-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 28.13 points to 9,911.13 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)