Australia Market Report

Australia shares poised to open flat; NZ rises

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat
to marginally higher on Monday as escalating political tension
with China continues to weigh on sentiment, while a gradual
easing of coronavirus-related curbs in Victoria is likely to
provide some relief.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.07%, a
7.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark lost 0.8% on Friday, and gave up about 1.1%
over the past week, marking its fourth straight weekly decline.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.3% in early trade.
    

