Australia shares poised to open flat; NZ up

April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open little changed on Monday after sharp gains the previous session, with investors likely cautious ahead of a shortened trading week during which major miners and oil producers report quarterly production figures. The local share price index futures was unchanged, a 15.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.2 percent or 19.12 points to 9,787.45 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)