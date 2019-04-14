Financials
April 14, 2019 / 10:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open flat; NZ up

    April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
little changed on Monday after sharp gains the previous session,
with investors likely cautious ahead of a shortened trading week
during which major miners and oil producers report quarterly
production figures.
    The local share price index futures          was unchanged,
a 15.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         gained 0.2
percent or 19.12 points to 9,787.45 in early trade. 
    

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)
