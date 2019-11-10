Financials
November 10, 2019 / 9:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open higher mirroring Wall Street; NZ edges higher

    Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Monday, tracking robust gains on Wall Street, as investors
shrugged off worries about progress in Chinese-U.S. trade talks,
after U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports about a
rollback in tariffs sought by China. 
    Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were
moving along "very nicely" but the United States would only make
a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for the United
States.               
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4% to
6,726, a 1.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
slightly by 3.88 points to 10,880.86 in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
