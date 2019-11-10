Australia shares poised to open higher mirroring Wall Street; NZ edges higher

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Monday, tracking robust gains on Wall Street, as investors shrugged off worries about progress in Chinese-U.S. trade talks, after U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports about a rollback in tariffs sought by China. Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along "very nicely" but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for the United States. The local share price index futures rose 0.4% to 6,726, a 1.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly by 3.88 points to 10,880.86 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)