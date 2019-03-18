Financials
March 18, 2019 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to open higher; New Zealand flat

1 Min Read

    March 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally ahead of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
    The U.S. central bank is likely to reinforce its dovish
approach toward further interest rate hikes this year, as the
Fed's two-day policy meeting begins on Tuesday.    
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.32
percent to 6,211, a 20-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark earned 0.3 percent on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.04 percent at 2105 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Phil Berlowitz
)
