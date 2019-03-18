Australia shares poised to open higher; New Zealand flat

March 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The U.S. central bank is likely to reinforce its dovish approach toward further interest rate hikes this year, as the Fed's two-day policy meeting begins on Tuesday. The local share price index futures rose 0.32 percent to 6,211, a 20-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark earned 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.04 percent at 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Phil Berlowitz )