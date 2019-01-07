Financials
January 7, 2019 / 9:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ flat

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to tick up on
Tuesday, tracking an extended Wall Street rally, underpinned by
optimism about trade talks between Beijing and Washington.
    Officials from the two countries met in Beijing for the
first face-to-face talks since U.S. President Donald Trump and
Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day
truce.            
    The meeting soothed concerns about a damaging trade war and
propelled U.S. stocks higher for a second straight day.     
    Australian share price index futures          firmed 0.2
percent or 9 points to 5,640 by 2100 GMT, a 43.2-point discount
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
climbed 1.1 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged 0.07
percent lower to 8,799.65 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)
