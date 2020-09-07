Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday as positive developments regarding COVID-19 vaccine development along with a rise in China's export performance in August boosted investor confidence. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 4.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3% on Monday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)