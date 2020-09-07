Australia Market Report
Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

    Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday as positive developments regarding COVID-19
vaccine development along with a rise in China's export
performance in August boosted investor confidence.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, a
4.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark added 0.3% on Monday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.3% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
