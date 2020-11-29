Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ rises

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, boosted by Wall Street gains from last week, and are on track for their biggest monthly gain ever by optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and economic recovery in the coming year. The local share price index futures was up 0.6% ahead of Monday's start, a 40.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Friday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% on Monday in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)