Asian Markets

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday, boosted by Wall Street gains from last week, and are
on track for their biggest monthly gain ever by optimism over
COVID-19 vaccines and economic recovery in the coming year.
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.6%
ahead of Monday's start, a 40.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on
Friday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.4% on Monday in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
