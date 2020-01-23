Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ slips

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Friday as comments from the World Health Organization (WHO) are likely to alleviate some of the concerns from a coronavirus outbreak in China, while a further slump in energy prices is expected to cap gains. The WHO said on Thursday it was "a bit too early" to declare a new coronavirus a global health emergency. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 38-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2136 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)