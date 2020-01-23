Financials
January 23, 2020 / 9:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Friday as comments from the World Health Organization (WHO) are
likely to alleviate some of the concerns from a coronavirus
outbreak in China, while a further slump in energy prices is
expected to cap gains.   
    The WHO said on Thursday it was "a bit too early" to declare
a new coronavirus a global health emergency.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3%, a
38-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
by 2136 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
