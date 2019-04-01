Financials
April 1, 2019 / 9:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

    April 2 - Australian shares are set to open higher on
Tuesday as upbeat factory activity data in China and the United
States eased concerns about slowing growth, and progress in
trade talks between the world's top two economies also boosted
investor sentiment.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.58
percent, a 23-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark gained 0.59 percent to close at a
more than three-week high on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent, or 25.77 points, to 9,879.68 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by
Bill Berkrot)
