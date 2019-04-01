Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

April 2 - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday as upbeat factory activity data in China and the United States eased concerns about slowing growth, and progress in trade talks between the world's top two economies also boosted investor sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.58 percent, a 23-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.59 percent to close at a more than three-week high on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 25.77 points, to 9,879.68 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Bill Berkrot)