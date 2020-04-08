Financials
Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

    April 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday tracking Wall Street gains as hopes of a peak in the
coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. bolstered sentiment, with
strength in oil futures and iron ore prices likely to benefit
index heavyweights.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.3%, a
41.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Wednesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.2% in early trade.
    
       

