Financials
June 6, 2019 / 10:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

1 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which gained as Mexican
and U.S. officials resumed talks on trade and migration.
    However, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday the
White House is standing firm on its position that Mexico must
take significant steps to halt the surge of Central American
migrants by Monday, or face tariffs on its exports to the United
States.                          
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4% or 28
points to 6,414 at 2200 GMT, a 31-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark was
0.4% higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
