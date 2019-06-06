Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which gained as Mexican and U.S. officials resumed talks on trade and migration. However, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday the White House is standing firm on its position that Mexico must take significant steps to halt the surge of Central American migrants by Monday, or face tariffs on its exports to the United States. The local share price index futures rose 0.4% or 28 points to 6,414 at 2200 GMT, a 31-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was 0.4% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)