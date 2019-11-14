Financials
November 14, 2019 / 9:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

1 Min Read

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to extend
gains into a second session at open on Friday, with stronger
iron ore and gold prices overnight expected to lend support to
the mining stocks. 
    The most traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange           rose 1.7% to 619 yuan a tonne on Thursday,
while spot gold        rose 0.7% to $1,472.66 per ounce as of
Nov 14 1905 GMT.                 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3%, a
24.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
by 2107 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below