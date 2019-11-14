Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to extend gains into a second session at open on Friday, with stronger iron ore and gold prices overnight expected to lend support to the mining stocks. The most traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.7% to 619 yuan a tonne on Thursday, while spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,472.66 per ounce as of Nov 14 1905 GMT. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 24.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 2107 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)