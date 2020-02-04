Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as intervention by China's central bank likely eased worries of the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy. China's central bank injected a total of 1.7 trillion yuan ($242.93 billion) via reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday, saying it sought to stabilize financial market expectations and restore market confidence. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 17.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index had risen about 0.5% by 2107 GMT. ($1 = 6.9979 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)