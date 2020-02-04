Financials
February 4, 2020 / 9:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

1 Min Read

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as
intervention by China's central bank likely eased worries of the
impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy. 
    China's central bank injected a total of 1.7 trillion yuan 
($242.93 billion) via reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday,
saying it sought to stabilize financial market expectations and
restore market confidence. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
17.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         had risen
about 0.5% by 2107 GMT.
    

    ($1 = 6.9979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
