Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

    March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with the $80
billion wages subsidy stimulus package announced on Monday
expected to continue to lift investor sentiment amid the
coronavirus crisis.  
     Australia will spend A$130 billion ($80.17 billion) to
subsidise the wages of an estimated 6 million people, marking a
third tranche of stimulus designed to limit the fallout of the
coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy.               
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.3%, a
75.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 7% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 1.2%
by 2100 GMT.
    
($1 = 1.6215 Australian dollars)

