Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with the $80 billion wages subsidy stimulus package announced on Monday expected to continue to lift investor sentiment amid the coronavirus crisis. Australia will spend A$130 billion ($80.17 billion) to subsidise the wages of an estimated 6 million people, marking a third tranche of stimulus designed to limit the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy. The local share price index futures rose 1.3%, a 75.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 7% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.2% by 2100 GMT. ($1 = 1.6215 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)