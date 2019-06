June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday, buoyed by mining stocks, which have gained from rising commodity prices, while the energy sector is likely to climb on higher oil prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.12%, an 11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.7% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)