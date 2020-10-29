Australia shares poised to open higher on upbeat U.S. data

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to firm on Friday, tracking Wall Street's moves after data showed the world's biggest economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, calming investor nerves about surging coronavirus cases. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, or 43 points, by 2005 GMT, a 18.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slid 1.6% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)