Australia shares poised to open higher on upbeat U.S. data

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to firm on
Friday, tracking Wall Street's moves after data showed the
world's biggest economy grew at a record pace in the third
quarter, calming investor nerves about surging coronavirus
cases.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, or
43 points, by 2005 GMT, a 18.7-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark slid 1.6% on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50         index slipped
0.1% in early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
