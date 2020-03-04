Financials
March 4, 2020 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to open higher tracking U.S. stocks

1 Min Read

    March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains, as former U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden's strong showing in the "Super Tuesday"
primary contests boosted healthcare stocks and soothed
investors' coronavirus concerns.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.77%, a
109.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.7% at a nine-month low on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose about
1.8% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below