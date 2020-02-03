Australia shares poised to open little changed; NZ down

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little changed on Tuesday as investors await the Australian central bank rate decision, while fears of the economic impact of coronavirus are likely to continue weighing on sentiment. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold key cash rate at a record low of 0.75%, according to a Reuters poll. Risks to the domestic economy have intensified over the past year, with growth slowing, inflation lukewarm and unemployment ticking higher. [reut.rs/2GNiK1E ] The local share price index futures were flat and at a 67.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index had fallen about 0.1% by 2110 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)