Australia shares poised to open little changed; NZ down

    Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little
changed on Tuesday as investors await the Australian central
bank rate decision, while fears of the economic impact of
coronavirus are likely to continue weighing on sentiment. 
    The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold key cash
rate at a record low of 0.75%, according to a Reuters poll.
Risks to the domestic economy have intensified over the past
year, with growth slowing, inflation lukewarm and unemployment
ticking higher. [reut.rs/2GNiK1E
]
    The local share price index futures          were flat and
at a 67.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         had fallen
about 0.1% by 2110 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
