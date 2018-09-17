Australia shares poised to open lower; New Zealand down

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, which fell overnight as markets await news on a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods by the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump was due to announce plans regarding tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports after markets closed in the United States on Monday. The local share price index futures fell 0.07 percent or 4 points to 6,179, a 6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.11 percent at 2207 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)