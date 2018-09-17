FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open lower; New Zealand down

1 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip
on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, which fell overnight as
markets await news on a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods by
the United States.
    U.S. President Donald Trump was due to announce plans
regarding tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports
after markets closed in the United States on Monday.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.07
percent or 4 points to 6,179, a 6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.3 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.11
percent at 2207 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
