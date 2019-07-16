Financials
July 16, 2019 / 10:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to open lower; New Zealand up

1 Min Read

    July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street over renewed
worries about the U.S.-China trade war.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United
States still had a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with
China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion
worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2% or 13
points to 6,569, a 72-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
at 2204 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below