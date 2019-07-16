Australia shares poised to open lower; New Zealand up

July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street over renewed worries about the U.S.-China trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States still had a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so. The local share price index futures fell 0.2% or 13 points to 6,569, a 72-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% at 2204 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)