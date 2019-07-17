Australia shares poised to open lower, New Zealand up

July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall at open on Thursday in line with overnight losses on Wall Street as weak results from railroad operator CSX Corp raised further concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on corporate earnings. The local share price index futures fell 0.2% or 15 points to 6,591, a 82.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)