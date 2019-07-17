Financials
Australia shares poised to open lower, New Zealand up

    July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall
at open on Thursday in line with overnight losses on Wall Street
as weak results from railroad operator CSX Corp         raised
further concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on
corporate earnings.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2% or 15
points to 6,591, a 82.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.1% in early trade.
    
       

