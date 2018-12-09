Financials
December 9, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to open lower; NZ down

1 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Monday in response to persistent concerns over China-U.S.
trade tensions and following falls in U.S. stocks and also in
European shares, which posted their worst week of losses in two
months.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.53
percent on Monday to 5,637, a 44.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed higher on Friday, snapping three weeks
of consecutive losses, as investors were heartened by growing
views that Australia's central bank might consider an interest
rate cut at some point next year.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4
percent to 8,732.42 in early trade on Monday.    

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru. Editing by
Jane Merriman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.