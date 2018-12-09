Australia shares poised to open lower; NZ down

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday in response to persistent concerns over China-U.S. trade tensions and following falls in U.S. stocks and also in European shares, which posted their worst week of losses in two months. The local share price index futures fell 0.53 percent on Monday to 5,637, a 44.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed higher on Friday, snapping three weeks of consecutive losses, as investors were heartened by growing views that Australia's central bank might consider an interest rate cut at some point next year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 8,732.42 in early trade on Monday. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)