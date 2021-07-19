Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

    July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to dip at the
open on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street and global shares lower as
rising Delta variant infections revive worries over new COVID-19
lockdowns and a long drawn-out global economic recovery.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.95%, a
157.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark lost 0.85% on Monday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.7% to 12,561.1 on Tuesday.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
