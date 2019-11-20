Financials
Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ up

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Thursday in line with Wall Street as investors are
expected to exercise caution amid renewed concerns of the "phase
one" trade deal between U.S. and China not being completed this
year. 
    Completion of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could
slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the
White House said, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff
rollbacks, and the Trump administration counters with heightened
demands of its own.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
15.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged 0.1%
higher by 2102 GMT.
    
       

