Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ up

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday in line with Wall Street as investors are expected to exercise caution amid renewed concerns of the "phase one" trade deal between U.S. and China not being completed this year. Completion of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House said, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and the Trump administration counters with heightened demands of its own. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 15.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.1% higher by 2102 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)